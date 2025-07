WELL SAID:

Reporter: Are you on Ukraine's side now? Trump: I am on nobody's side. I am on humanity's side. I want to stop the killing. pic.twitter.com/XJzj1A42FV — Polymarket Intel (@PolymarketIntel) July 15, 2025

I’m so old, I remember when Warmonger Literally Hitler™ Bad Orange Man was going to start World War III.