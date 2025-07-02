SHOCKER:
The man accused of carrying out a midday deadly shooting in downtown Portland, Ore. on July 1 has been identified as Somalian, Hassan Mohamed Muse. pic.twitter.com/mANY5MRvlN
— Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 2, 2025
