OUR LONG NATIONAL NIGHTMARE MAY SOON BE OVER: Kathleen Kennedy Reportedly Leaving Lucasfilm After Disastrous 13-Year Run.

Lucasfilm may see the end of one of the worst leaders it’s ever had as it’s been announced that “the force is female” Kathleen Kennedy is leaving Lucasfilm after she brought absolute destruction to every brand under that umbrella.

According to Puck, Kathleen reportedly turned in her resignation notice, ending her 13-year run as head of Lucasfilm at the end of the year:

After years of speculation, and polite urging from observers like me, Kathleen Kennedy has informed Disney, as well as friends and associates, that she will exit as Lucasfilm president by the end of the year, per three sources. Disney and Kennedy’s personal publicist declined to comment. […] Kennedy has been telegraphing her exit lately, selling her and husband Frank Marshall’s Malibu house, offloading art, and talking to friends about working with Frank more. She’s also been collecting career honors from everyone from the Austin Film Festival to the American Society of Cinematographers to this week’s Oscar Wilde Awards in L.A. Departing this year will allow a successor to handle the 2026 release of The Mandalorian and Grogu, the first Star Wars movie since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. This year she’s got only the second season of Andor, which will likely be an Emmy contender (the trailer looks good), and some kids’ stuff on Disney+.

These rumors have been circulating for some time, and while it’s still not wholly confirmed, as Puck notes, the reports are likely true.