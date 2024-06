I’VE FLOWN THE APPEAL TO HEAVEN FLAG SINCE 2008. SUDDENLY IT’S CONTROVERSIAL: The Top 11 Flags You Should Fly To Trigger Communist Enemies Of The People.

If you object, do come to the door and tell me why. Should be fun. You can tell me why you have problems with the I stand with Israel sticker on the door while we’re at it. Oh, the fun we will have.