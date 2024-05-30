KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: America’s Eyes Are Now on the Kangaroo Court Jury. “It’s in the hands of the jury now, and there aren’t many of us on the Right who think that will go well. The mere fact that this ever went to trial is enough to make one fall permanently into despair over the state of the American legal system. If the jurors had been paying agenda-free attention during the trial they wouldn’t have had to deliberate for more than five minutes before returning a verdict of ‘not guilty.'”