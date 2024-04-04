DON SURBER: The fourth anniversary of Faucism: We failed to fight them on the beaches, relinquishing freedom to bureaucrats.
Dishonest and incompetent bureaucrats.
DON SURBER: The fourth anniversary of Faucism: We failed to fight them on the beaches, relinquishing freedom to bureaucrats.
Dishonest and incompetent bureaucrats.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.