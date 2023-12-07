OUT ON A LIMB: Jewish TikTok employees allege toxic workplace, antisemitism since Hamas war began: report.

A group of Jewish and Israeli employees at TikTok have accused the China-owned company of allowing hostile conditions and internal instances of antisemitism since Israel’s war with Hamas began in October, according to an alarming report Thursday.

Jewish employees at the company allegedly told Fox Business that TikTok has allowed “antisemitic and anti-Israel sentiments” to be “expressed freely” on the company’s internal messaging system, “Lark.”

The report was based on interviews with an unspecified number of TikTok employees from multiple offices, including ones located in the US and another in the UK, who spoke to the outlet on condition of anonymity.

“Currently, the atmosphere for Jewish employees at TikTok is very difficult,” a US-based employee told the outlet. “We feel we were not provided with the relevant support that was afforded to our peers working in other tech companies at the outset of the conflict.”