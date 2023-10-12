ALTERNATE HEADLINE: PAMPERED STUDENTS FINALLY LEARN THAT ACTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES. Harvard student groups doxxed after signing letter blaming Israel for Hamas attack.
A truck drove around Harvard University’s campus on Wednesday displaying the names and faces of several students allegedly affiliated with student-groups that co-signed a letter blaming Israel for Hamas’ attack.
The stunt claimed by the conservative media group Accuracy in Media comes after several CEOs have called on Harvard to release the names of students affiliated with groups tied to the controversial letter that solely blamed Israel for the attack.
The billboard called the students “Harvard leading antisemites.”
A truck was spotted today in Harvard Square and Allston displaying the names and photos of Harvard students who signed Saturday’s PSC statement. Above them, the words “Harvard’s leading antisemites.”
In a message on X, Hedge fund CEO Bill Ackman called for students to be named so he and other companies don’t hire them.
“One should not be able to hide behind a corporate shield when issuing statements supporting the actions of terrorists,” Ackman wrote.
