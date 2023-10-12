ALTERNATE HEADLINE: PAMPERED STUDENTS FINALLY LEARN THAT ACTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES. Harvard student groups doxxed after signing letter blaming Israel for Hamas attack.

A truck drove around Harvard University’s campus on Wednesday displaying the names and faces of several students allegedly affiliated with student-groups that co-signed a letter blaming Israel for Hamas’ attack.

The stunt claimed by the conservative media group Accuracy in Media comes after several CEOs have called on Harvard to release the names of students affiliated with groups tied to the controversial letter that solely blamed Israel for the attack.

The billboard called the students “Harvard leading antisemites.”