RELIGION OF PEACE UPDATE: At least 100 dead as Hamas launches unprecedented attack on Israel, Netanyahu says nation is ‘at war.’

Related: Biden approved? Biden Administration Deletes Post Calling On Israelis Not to Respond to Hamas Assault.

When Hamas launched a brutal assault on Israel overnight, the Biden administration’s Office of Palestinian Affairs initially called on Israel “to refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks,” before deleting the post. Here is the post before it was deleted:

Team Biden made a Day 1 decision to pour millions of dollars into Hamas areas. Internal emails show them saying it would boost Hamas terrorism, but they did it anyway. Then Hamas launched an invasion of Israel. Team Biden's immediate response was to tell Israel to roll with it. pic.twitter.com/PopoiBo3oM — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) October 7, 2023

Flashback to August: Biden Admin Raised Concerns Palestinian Aid Would Boost Hamas. It Went Ahead With Aid Anyway.