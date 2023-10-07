October 7, 2023

RELIGION OF PEACE UPDATE: At least 100 dead as Hamas launches unprecedented attack on Israel, Netanyahu says nation is ‘at war.’

Related: Biden approved? Biden Administration Deletes Post Calling On Israelis Not to Respond to Hamas Assault.

When Hamas launched a brutal assault on Israel overnight, the Biden administration’s Office of Palestinian Affairs initially called on Israel “to refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks,” before deleting the post.

Here is the post before it was deleted:

Flashback to August: Biden Admin Raised Concerns Palestinian Aid Would Boost Hamas. It Went Ahead With Aid Anyway.

Posted at 12:45 pm by Ed Driscoll