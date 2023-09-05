GREAT MOMENTS IN GASLIGHTING: Biden biographer says he has insecurities about being ‘perceived as stupid.’

WATCH: Biden has “insecurities” about being “perceived as stupid,” says @FranklinFoer, who wrote a book about the president’s first term. “He has this plagiarism scandal back in the 1980s. So when he walks into an interview … he wants to have mastery of what he’s discussing pic.twitter.com/6oEXXE7vbm — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 3, 2023

Mastery of “what he’s discussing?” Sundown Joe is lucky if sits down in the right seat: ‘YOU take YOUR seat’: Very specific cheat sheet reminds Biden how to act.

And calls on the right stenographer: