VIDEO: Plane Carrying Wagner Group Chief Who Rebelled Against Putin May Have Been Shot Down.
The video quality isn’t great but the plane appears to have been hit or maybe had a small bomb smuggled on board.
VIDEO: Plane Carrying Wagner Group Chief Who Rebelled Against Putin May Have Been Shot Down.
The video quality isn’t great but the plane appears to have been hit or maybe had a small bomb smuggled on board.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.