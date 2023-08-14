TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE: Biden’s Response When Asked About Maui Death Toll Is Truly Cold.

Now let’s be real. If former President Donald Trump had that kind of a response to such a disaster, refusing to even comment when asked about the death toll of such a disaster, the media would have ripped him to shreds. We would have been told that his enjoying himself biking and on the beach was evidence that he didn’t care. But with Biden, don’t expect the same response, because he has the magical “D” after his name.

Without that “magical ‘D’” after Biden’s name, this would be a George W. Bush and Hurricane Katrina moment for the DNC-MSM. As Mickey Kaus wrote at the height of the media pummeling Bush over Katrina, “Katrina gives them a way to talk about Iraq without talking about Iraq. No wonder Gwen Ifill smiles the ‘inner smile.’” It was a stepping stone for the left to win back the House and Senate in 2006.