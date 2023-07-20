CHRISTIAN TOTO: Woke ‘Barbie’ Drowns In Feminism, Lectures.

The film runs on hate, not affection.

“Barbie,” inspired by the Mattel toy dating back to 1959, loathes men to a degree that would make a Women’s Studies major blush. It hates the Barbie toy itself, dubbing it “fascist” and worse throughout the film.

“Barbie” also hates women with sweet memories of the doll. Just know you supported the “Patriarchy” all those years ago. And maybe even now.

That leaves an ambitious film, scattered with well-earned laughs, that disintegrates during a disastrous third act.