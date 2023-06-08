ASSUMES A FACT NOT IN EVIDENCE: Shake Up In CNN Leadership Reveals The Left Has Completely Lost Its Sense Of Reality.

On his first day, Licht sent out a memo describing his mission at the network: to make CNN “a vital, relevant, and respected part of our culture,” while lamenting that “too many people [had] lost trust in the news media.”

Regaining trust required “fearlessly speaking truth to power, challenging the status quo, questioning ‘group-think’ and educating viewers and readers with straightforward facts and insightful commentary, while always being respectful of differing viewpoints.”

In short, Licht pledged to make CNN a news outlet again. Now that is one thing the rabid, conservative-hating employees could not abide.

Reports surfaced frequently during Licht’s tenure bemoaning CNN’s alleged capitulation to the right and the low morale among staffers. Axed hosts like Brian Stelter and John Harwood complained openly about Licht’s “strategy shift,” while prominent anchor Christiane Amanpour lampooned his “both sides-ism” as obscuring “the truth.”