December 5, 2022

LOL, DAVID FRENCH: The Rich Can Afford a Graceful Cancellation: A Response to David French. “I bristle when the well-connected and well-published suggest that the model for how to cope with disgrace was a man who stood upon money as upon an island. Next time, Mr. French, tell us about the guy who lost everything in a scandal, and who had hungry children and no savings, and use him as your exemplar for how to live well after cancellation.”

Post-Trump, I assume that everything French says is designed to empower Democrats against Republicans, regardless of the subject or take. Maybe it’s not a perfect heuristic, but it’s good enough. In fact, offhand I can’t think of a time when it didn’t work.