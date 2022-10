SERENDIPITY: Late last night I was looking on the internet for a hoodie with the slogan “The only good commie is a dead commie.” I thought I might buy such a hoodie for my gentleman friend … who … uh … is no more a fan of communism than I am. The morning I learned that on this day in history—1967 to be exact—Che Guevara was made a good communist. Since the place of his execution, Bolivia, is three hours ahead of San Diego time, arguably I thought of it on exactly the right day.