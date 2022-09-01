September 1, 2022

HEY, HE’S A FIT AS BIDEN IS TO BE PRESIDENT, RIGHT? Fetterman campaign: Yes, okay, fine, he doesn’t want to debate yet because of his stroke. “A few days ago Dr. Oz’s campaign mocked Fetterman for his reluctance to debate, offering to give him unlimited bathroom breaks and to “pay for any additional medical personnel he might need to have on standby.” Fetterman’s campaign seized on that as a pretext to decline the debate invitation by feigning offense. We won’t reward someone who’d be callous enough to mock a stroke survivor, they replied. But they’re not offended. Fetterman’s just not up to it. And his campaign appears to have made a strategic decision not to pretend otherwise, for now.”

Yeah, whenever they pretend to stand up for decency, it’s just about politics.