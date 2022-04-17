April 17, 2022

UH-OH TATER: Brian Stelter’s Days at CNN May Be Numbered, He’s Called ‘Partisan Lighting Rod,’ ‘Distraction.’

Sad news to report. We may not have Brian Stelter to kick around much longer. After the Warner Brothers/Discovery merger, there was a focus on what partisan crap CNN has become. One of the people who makes CNN the least trusted name in news entertainment is our favorite genderless Potato head content creator Brian Stelter. Rumor has it his days are numbered. At least, according to reporter Jon Nicosia.

Nicosia’s past credentials include Mediaite and Washington Examiner. His sources are the ones breaking the bad news, stating Discovery management “very much considers him a Zucker henchman and embarrassment” and believes he is “a negative partisan lighting rod and distraction going forward.”